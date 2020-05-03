Doreen Terry passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a lifetime of bringing joy and happiness to all she met. She was born in 1921 in Canada, and immigrated to Southern California as a young child. In high school, she met and married I.C. Harold Terry, with whom she would be married for 75 years. At the outbreak of World War II, she remained in California with her first two sons, Patrick and Michael, while her husband served in the military. At the close of the war, she went to live in Japan with her sons where Major Terry was stationed as part of the occupation forces. At the close of the Korean War, she returned with her family to the U.S. where her son, Scott and daughter, Courtney were born. In the early 1960s, the complete family would settle in Ontario, CA. After her husband retired from military service, she took on many new roles and activities. She was a member of the San Bernardino County Grand Jury, as well as the Inland Valley Mediation Board. She and her husband, Harold, also traveled to a wide variety of places, including Europe and New Zealand. Though busy, she also found time for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her three sons Michael, Patrick, and Scott and her daughter, Courtney. She was also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 health emergency, a private family service will be held at Bellevue Cemetery in Ontario. A celebration of life event will be held later when conditions permit.





