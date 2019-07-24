|
In Memory of DOREEN THORNES March 2, 1931 - July 18,2019 Doreen Klanac Thornes died peacefully at home on July 18 with family by her side. She was born to Mary and John Klanac in Fort William, Ontario, Canada. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Frederick Gordon Thornes. She and Fred moved with their family to Rialto, California in 1960, where they raised their five children. They embraced their new country, were proud to be U.S. citizens and loved the " California lifestyle ". Doreen was the quintessential party and vacation planner and the family enjoyed many ski, beach, and river vacations. Her cooking and entertaining skills were epic and many happy memories were made at the Thornes' house. Doreen was an avid sports enthusiast. As a young woman, she was a medalist for the Canadian National Ski Team. She enjoyed teaching skiing and playing tennis throughout most of her life, and volunteered as the girls tennis coach at Aquinas High School for several years. Doreen's generosity knew no bounds. She always had an extra place at the table, an extra gift or card to give, and never without a prayer added. Doreen was very active in her church, St. John XXIII of Rialto. She passionately promoted devotion to the Divine Mercy. She was known as the "Rosary Lady" by many, often giving rosaries and prayer cards to friends and strangers. She supported many ministries associated with her Catholic faith including the El Carmelo Retreat Center. Ever devoted to her family, she was especially beloved by her grandchildren as a kind, generous spirit, often with a mischievous sense of fun and boundless energy. They will forever remember her as their feisty, fun loving, adventurous 'Mimi'. Doreen will be remembered by her loving family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Doreen is survived by her five children, Nancy Thornes of Tucson, Arizona, Catherine Morgan (Scott) of Clyde Hill, Washington, Susan Thornes of Kirkland, Washington, Fred Thornes Jr. of Seattle,Washington and John Thornes (Susan) of Florida; grandchildren, Christopher Morgan, Matthew Morgan (Christine), Katie Morgan (Charles Davis), Emily, Max, and Henry Thornes, and Allen Thornes; great grandsons, Owen and James Morgan, and Charles Leo Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick. Rosary followed by Mass of the Resurrection will be offered on Thursday, August 8th. Rosary ~ 9:30am, Mass of the Resurrection ~ 10:00am at San Secondo d'Asti Roman Catholic Church, 250 N. Turner Ave., Ontario, CA 91761. Private Interment immediately following. Reception ~1:30 - 3:00pm, El Carmelo Retreat House, 926 E. Highland Ave., Redlands, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 24, 2019