Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
DORIS (GIL) ADAMS
91, of San Bernardino, California passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Gil was born in Holly, Colorado in 1927 to Parents Nathaniel and Marie. Gil was raised in Blackwell, Oklahoma and graduated from the University of Oklahoma and was a lifelong Sooner fan. Gil Met the love of her life Herbert Adams who she was married to for 49 years. After raising her family, Gil went to work as a San Bernardino probation officer for 17 years. Gil was well known as a world traveler, first class cook who always looked forward to hosting her friends and family for her annual Christmas eve celebration, bridge player, active in the assistance league of San Bernardino, and never missed her five o'clock cocktail. She was a life long member of First Presbyterian Church and a founding member of the Merry Widows.
Gil is preceded in death by her devoted husband Herbert Adams. She is survived by her loving sons Doug (Debbie) Adams, Ed (Jeanne) Adams, Grandsons Chris (Ellie) Adams, Taylor (Lindsey) Adams, Derek Adams, and Grand Daughters Danielle Adams, Amanda Contreras, Courtney Rinker, as well as seven great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Gil will be laid to rest with her husband at Mt. View Cemetery of San Bernardino on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. To leave an on-line Condolence please visit www.Bobbittchapel.com.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
