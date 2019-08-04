|
|
DORIS M. JUZWICK 1924 2019 Loving, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great- grandmother passed peacefully at home with her family, July 27 at the age of 95. Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Doris was a 30-year resident of Redlands and a member of First Congregational Church of Redlands. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Florence Appleton, beloved husband, Raymond, and daughter, Doris, Jr. She is survived by sons Lann of Redlands, Garth (Joanne) of San Luis Obispo, and James (Sheila) of Florida; grandchildren, Lann, Brett (Tori), Dee all of California, Adam (Jenny) of New York, Matthew (Courtney) of Texas, Bruce (Jackie), Rhonda (Hal), Rick, Michele and Michael (Chrissy), all of New York, 15 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great- grandchildren and three nieces, Sue, Barb and Lois. A memorial service will be held August 17, 2019 at The Redlands. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Doris' name be made to First Congregational Church of Redlands, or Kindred Hospice of San Bernardino. "There are no goodbyes, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts."
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 4, 2019