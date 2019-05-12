Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Pytlik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Pytlik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Pytlik Obituary
DORIS J. PYTLIK 02/27/1930 - 05/01/2019 Doris Jean Pytlik born on February 27, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, daughter of Edwin & Martha (Garland) Standley, passed away on May 1, 2019 in Fontana, CA. Doris was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Frank and is survived by her 4 daughters (Linda, Nancy, Janet and Laura), 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and her brother, Richard. Service Information: Visitation, May 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm with chapel service to follow at 1:30pm at Green Acres Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be private.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.