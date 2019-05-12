|
DORIS J. PYTLIK 02/27/1930 - 05/01/2019 Doris Jean Pytlik born on February 27, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, daughter of Edwin & Martha (Garland) Standley, passed away on May 1, 2019 in Fontana, CA. Doris was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Frank and is survived by her 4 daughters (Linda, Nancy, Janet and Laura), 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and her brother, Richard. Service Information: Visitation, May 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm with chapel service to follow at 1:30pm at Green Acres Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be private.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 12, 2019