January 2, 1935 - November 26, 2019 Doris Kathleen Turner, 84, of San Bernardino, CA, passed away on November 26, 2019. She was born in New Jersey to Lynn and Ruth Higbee. Doris graduated from Riverside Polytecnic High School in the class of 1953 and attended Riverside City College. She was preceded in death by her first husband Earle Settlemyre, and by her second husband, Louis Turner. Doris's compassion and care of people were expressed through her volunteer work with the mentally ill and homeless. In many instances, she helped the homeless re-connect with their families and worked on projects that provided dinners during the holidays. Doris, also, oversaw hospitality for the San Bernardino Theater for many years. The work Doris most enjoyed was serving as a Family Advocate for the County of San Bernardino for the last thirteen years. In her position with the County, she educated and assisted people in making informed decisions about mental health issues for family members and training law enforcement personnel about interacting with the mentally ill. Doris also served as president of the San Bernardino affiliate of the National Alliance for Mental Health (NAMI) for over twenty years. Doris is survived by daughters, Susan Martin and Barbara Settlemyre and son, David Settlemyre; grandchildren, Jason Martin, Jimmie Martin, and Brandon Grubbs; and siblings, James Higbee and Edmund Higbee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to San Bernardino NAMI which can be made online at namisb.org The funeral service for Doris will be Thursday, December 12 at 1:00 PM at Montecito located at 3520 E. Washington, Colton.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 6, 2019