|
|
DOROTHY MARIE FAVORITE Age 96, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in San Bernardino, CA, surrounded by her loving and adoring family. Dorothy was born and raised in Cleveland, OH by parents, Patrick and Catherine (Moessner) Boland, and was the fifth of seven children. She married Eugene Joseph Favorite in Cleveland on August 5, 1944 and enjoyed 65 wonderful years of marriage that blessed them with eight children: Patrick, Mark, Matthew, Gregory, Michael, Mary Anne, David and Thomas; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. After Patrick and Mark were born in Minneapolis, MN, the family moved to San Bernardino, where the next six children were born in nine years. Dorothy was predeceased by Eugene, Mark and Michael. One of the many hallmarks of Dorothy's remarkable life was 30 years of volunteer service at St. Bernardine Medical Center Auxiliary in San Bernardino, where six of her children were born. Her time there was punctuated by numerous awards and accolades, including Volunteer of the Year and Honorary Life Member. Much of her volunteer work was spent in the ICU where she brought comfort and support to patients' families and friends. She also volun- teered at St. Anne Elementary School where all of her children attended. When the last of her children were well on the way with their education, Dorothy started a 20-year career in retail at TG&Y in San Bernardino. Her family reminisces about her dedication to her job as she continued to prepare a whole- some and delicious dinner every night after a long work day. Dorothy was known for her devout Catholic faith, adora- tion of children, superb cooking (Christmas Eve lasagna was a favorite), curiosity and kindness for strangers, and an infectious smile and sense of humor. Services will be held at 11:00 am on September 18, at St. Adelaide Catholic Church in Highland, CA. Interment with her beloved husband, Eugene, will take place in a private ceremony at Riverside National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's honor may be made to St. Bernardine Medical Center Auxiliary or St. Adelaide Catholic Church. Service arrangements are being conduct- ed by Bobbitt Memorial Chapel. To leave a condolence on Dorothy's Memorial Page, please visit www.bobbittchapel.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019