DOROTHY (DOTTIE) MAE SEVEL Dottie passed away on October 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She led a full life. Dottie was born in Milwaukee WI and her parents brought her to San Diego, CA as a young girl. She completed college at San Diego State back in the days when the graduating class was only 300. One summer during college she went to Mexico to work on the newly discovered Mayan ruins at Chiapas. She told stories of mule rides and primitive conditions during the trip, a hint into her love for travel and adventure which she continued to experience during her life. She met the love of her life, David Sevel, on a blind date and was married to him December 12, 1952. Dave was a pilot in the Air Force and they traveled to many Air Force bases during his career. Dottie always taught at nearby elementary schools. They moved to Redlands in 1972 and she went back to school and earned her Masters degree in Education, but rather than going into Administration, she continued to teach at Mariposa Elementary school. She also obtained her Real Estate Sales and eventually her Brokers license to help Dave in his Real Estate business. Dottie loved to travel, and she and Dave went on cruises, visited Africa, Australia, Mexico, South America, Europe and many other destinations. After Dave's passing, she continued to travel with friends and family exploring most of the rest of the world, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland and more. She was an avid hiker participating in hikes locally, Northern California, San Juan Islands, New York, Hawaii and overseas. She never carried a backpack but was ok with fanny packs. To keep busy, Dottie volunteered at the Redlands Footlighters Theater (where she was honored with a lifetime membership), Meals on Wheels, the Assistance League Thrift store, the Redlands Chapter of the P.E.O, Orange Empire Military Officer's Club (Surviving Spouse Liaison) and the local E.A.A. chapter where she enjoyed being part of the Young Eagles flights. She played Mahjong 2-3 times a week and with friends would see many first run movies, performances at the Redlands bowl, Footlighters plays, and could always be found at LA Fitness (off Ford St.) at 6am 3-4 times a week. Dottie was proceeded in death by her Husband David, and survived by her sons Garry and Jim, daughter in laws Regina, Cathy and Jane, grandchildren Stacey, Jeff, and AJ, sister in law Evelyn, and niece and nephew Vicki and Harry. Services will be held at Emerson-Bartlett Mortuary, 703 Brookside Ave, Redlands, CA on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor her by viewing a local theater/art event or donating to the Redlands Footlighters Theater, P.O. Box 444, Redlands, CA (www. RedlandsFootlighters.org).
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 27, 2019