Dorothy Martin

May 24, 1928 - July 20, 2020 Dorothy "Dot" Martin, 92, died peacefully on July 20, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Stafford Springs, CT to Andrew and Julia Ference (nee Soroky) on May 24, 1928. She was the 3rd of four children and was preceded in death by 3 brothers, William Ference, Andrew Ference, and Frances Ference. Dorothy joined the US Air Force in 1951, where she met and married her husband, Donald Martin. They were married for 49 years until his death on August 4, 2000. They had three children and she is survived by her son, Donald Martin; daughter, Leigh Rael; son, Kerry Martin; son-in-law, Lorenzo Rael; granddaughter, Stephanie Rael; and brother Raymond Ference. She was preceded in death by her grandson Lawrence Paul Rael. Dorothy worked in retail for over 30 years and touched many lives. She was a jokester and enjoyed being with her many friends and family. She always put others before herself and never forgot a birthday. She enjoyed playing bingo with her dear friends Theresa Chase and Gena Feinberg. She was the "candy lady" to her "adopted family" at Sunrise of Alta Loma, where she resided for the last 5 years. Her loving presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery with her husband.





