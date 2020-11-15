1/1
Dorothy "Cokie" Olguin
May 26, 1940 - October 21, 2020 Passed away at the age of 80. She is survived and dearly missed by her children Doreen Lozano Lugo, Balty Lozano, Lisa Razo (husband Julian), Bonnie Mendoza (husband Archie), 12 grandchildren, 8 great grand, and 2 great great grand; as well as brothers Danny, Rudy, Sammy and Roy, and 2 sisters Gina and Ana. She was preceded in death by her mother Golla, father Joe, brothers Johnny and Benny and sister Silvia. A rosary service will be held on November 20, 2020 at 2pm at Preciado Funeral Home in San Bernardino. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The family appreciates your understanding. Preciado Funeral Home 924 W. Mill St., S.Bndo. CA 92410


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Preciado Funeral Home
923 West Mill Street
San Bernardino, CA 92410
(909) 383-1108
