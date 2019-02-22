|
DOUGLAS BLEM GORMAN
Douglas Blem Gorman, born 12-18-1931, Hazel Park, Michigan, the eldest son of Charles and Florence Gorman, passed on 1-29-2019, at his home in San Bernardino, California. Doug graduated High School in Phoenix, Arizona, attended Arizona State University –Tempe and Phoenix Community College, where he studied Music Education and Business. He enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and relocated to San Bernardino, where he worked many years as a realtor/broker; most recently with Coldwell Banker Austin-Gorman in San Bernardino. Doug was an active member of California Association of Realtors, Past President of San Bernardino Board of Realtors, The Rotary Club, and served as Past Exalted Ruler of SB Elks Lodge #836. He loved music, adventure, cooking, golf and socializing. He is survived by Loraine Gorman wife of 42 years, sons; Troy Gustafson (Lanise), Toby Gustafson (Shirley); Anne Wilcox, daughters; Sandee Walk (Jon), Cindie Duncan (Jim), and Kandi Sagehorn (Shane), 1 sister, Virginia Wilson, 1 brother, Dale Gorman; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held on February 28, 2019, at 11: 00 a.m. at The National Cemetery, Riverside, CA, with a reception to follow at Lynwood Greens, San Bernardino. Donations to the SB Elks Lodge #836 Major Projects would be appreciated.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019