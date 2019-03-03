Reverend

Dr. Douglas C. Bowman

March, 1931 - January, 2019



Douglas Bowman was born to missionary parents in Saharanpur, India. The family returned to the United States in 1939 and made their home in San Anselmo, California. At Occidental College, Douglas earned a BA in music in 1954, followed by a Bachelor of Divinity and a Doctorate in Theology, specializing in historic theology and ethics, at San Francisco Theological Seminary. After ordination as a Presbyterian minister, he served churches in Stanley and White Earth, North Dakota and in California before beginning his teaching career at Alma College, Alma, Michigan in 1963. In 1969 he became a part of the founding faculty of Johnston College, where he was a leader in creating a living- learning environment that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. He served as a Professor in the Religious Studies Department from 1980 to retirement, was the Omer E. Robbins Chaplain to the University from 1980 to 1984, and for twenty seasons was the principal narrator of the Feast of Lights. He retired as Emerita Professor in 1996.

His book, Beyond the Modern Mind, won the Publisher's Weekly and Religious Publishing Group's Silver Gryphon award in Religion and Social Action in 1991. Among his honors were Professor of the Year awards and a Centennial Award in 2007 for his dedication to the University and to his students.

A man of many talents, Douglas acted and sang in Redlands Bowl productions of Brigadoon (Mr. Lundy), Camelot (Merlin), and Show Boat (Windy), sang in choirs, played the violin and viola, and in retirement returned to his love of painting. He was active in the Redlands Art Association, and had shows there and at the Peppers Gallery at the University of Redlands.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Judy, his sons David Bowman, Tom Bowman (Tina), and Paul Bowman (Jan), his step-children Tim Strack (Wendy), Allison Kishimoto (Wilt), and Jeffrey (Ryan), and his beloved grandchildren Sam Bowman, Lee Emma Bowman, Justin Villa, Bella Villa, Madeline Strack, Abigail Kishimoto, and Sophie Kishimoto.

A celebration of Doug's life will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel at the University of Redlands. A reception will follow in University Hall. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Doug's memory be made to the Johnston Founder's Chair in Alternative Education at the University of Redlands.