Druscilla Davenport

A Year Without Our Mother DRUSCILLA HATTIE JAMES DAVENPORT May 22, 1941 - August 7, 2019 One year in heaven, life's not the same since you left this world. People say time is supposed to heal wounds Mom but it seems as though all it does is make me miss you even more. I miss your voice, your beautiful smile, hands, the letters in the mailbox with the smell of your perfume on the envelope. I miss 'shop til we drop' day! I miss you all the time but I miss you the most when I lay awake at night and think of all the wonderful times that we spent with each other, for those were some of the best and most memorable times of my life. I miss hearing you say I love you, and me saying I love you in return. I can wipe the tears from my eyes, but I can't wipe the pain from my heart. Not a single day goes by without thoughts of you in my mind. It's so hard without you but I know you are in a better place. Beautiful memories of you keep me going. Even when the pain of losing you is still so hard for me, Mom, I know you are watching over me. I will stay strong because a strong woman raised me. I love you and miss you, my best friend, my beautiful mother, my hero, my everything. I am the daughter of an Angel. Love you, Angela Sanchez Davenport RIP - Flower pot. Easy Peach Druscilla Turnover I am the youngest of 5 girls and 5 boys. Growing up was a big job with that many siblings. Mom, you did a fantastic and amazing job taking care of all of us by yourself. I've learned a lot from you Mom, kindness, love, patience, wisdom and most of all we both love to cook. Mom always told me that when you cook it doesn't matter what it is that when you cook it makes you feel good inside. That's where the kindness, love, patience, and wisdom come from. We would sit down together and look at her mother's and grandmother's recipes in their own cookbooks that she was going to pass down to her kids and me. But I never got a hold of that one special cookbook. My mom loved one recipe I always made her when peaches were in season. She loved peaches. That was one of her favorite fruit so I surprised her one day with a great and delicious dessert that I named after her, Easy Peach Druscilla Turnovers. She loved to eat it with vanilla ice cream. Using a slotted spoon scoop a portion of peach mixture in the center of each puff pastry then fold the pastry across diagonally to form triangles. Using a fork crimp together the edges then transfer the turnovers to the prepared baking sheets, spacing them at least 2 inches apart, cut three small slits in the tops of each turnover then brush them with egg. Sprinkle with sanding sugar (optional). Bake turnovers for 15 to 18 minutes or until they're golden brown and puffed. Transfer to rack to cool. Enjoy my mother's favorite recipe. John and I miss you deeply Mom. Love, your baby girl Monica Leggett Dear Gma: I would like to say "Your wisdom is gold, your heart is diamond, your love is priceless, and your presence is timeless. Love, your granddaughter Stevie Davenport and great grandson Meko Mommy, When you left I didn't know what to do and sometimes I still don't. But I pray everyday for your guidance and help. Mom I miss you so much and think about you everyday and God has a beautiful Angel. Mommy you're gone but in my heart you are never forgotten. Love you Mom. Your youngest son, Christopher Davenport. Mom, Our beautiful Mom I miss you so much and I am very thankful to God for the 78 years He gave us you Mom. I'm thankful for so many memories of fun, love and togetherness. One of the last memories you and I shared Mom was when you and I looked through our Seventh Avenue catalogs, you in North Carolina, me here in California, on the phone but Mom we laughed so much going through the books we cried tears. It was so wonderful. I didn't realize that moment would be so powerful in my memory bank of you!! I thank you mom for teaching me how to be a great mom to your grandchildren and to come great grandchildren, a great wife to David, a work-aholic (like mother like daughter), doing my very best always, and always be a great sister to my sisters and brothers and thank you for your love of house plants and your love of thrift stores. You walk with me every step I take and I love you and will see you again. Love you my beautiful Mother, Your loving daughter, Fredda. Certain people touch our lives in a special way. I'm eternally grateful for everything you did for me. You have played such an important part of my life. I have the best mother-in-law. Even though you're gone, I will always cherish the moments we shared together. RIP- Mom, Manuel Sanchez Mom, rest in peace and spread your wings and fly high. Our beautiful Angel. Until we meet again in heaven. Love, Frankie, Ellen, Robert, Pauline, Freeman, Earl, Fredda, Angela, Christopher, Monica & Grandkids.





