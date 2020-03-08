Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight (Barney) Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight (Barney) Anderson Obituary
Dwight (Barney) Anderson 1934 - 2020 Barney Anderson, born on May 9, 1934 in Ontario, CA, passed away on January 29, 2020 at the age of 85. He is survived by brothers, Bill, Charlie and Jim; his children John(Gail), Julie(Mike), and Jerry; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral was held on 2/10. Celebration of life w/lunch will be held on Sat., April 25, 2020 from 11-2 pm at First United Reformed Church (Education Building in back) 6159 Riverside Dr. Chino, CA
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -