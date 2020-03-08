|
Dwight (Barney) Anderson 1934 - 2020 Barney Anderson, born on May 9, 1934 in Ontario, CA, passed away on January 29, 2020 at the age of 85. He is survived by brothers, Bill, Charlie and Jim; his children John(Gail), Julie(Mike), and Jerry; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral was held on 2/10. Celebration of life w/lunch will be held on Sat., April 25, 2020 from 11-2 pm at First United Reformed Church (Education Building in back) 6159 Riverside Dr. Chino, CA
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 8, 2020