July 04, 1934 - October 28, 2020 Surrounded by family & prayers, a beautiful wife, loving mother, grandmother & great grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Montclair, CA on 10/28/20. Dyan was greeted in heaven by her little boy Michael, her parents, her sister Marlene and two brothers, Larry and Tim McDonald. Dyan was born on the 4th of July, 1934. She was the eldest of 8 children to Robert & Frances McDonald of Pomona. She graduated from Pomona High School in 1952. Dyan earned the distinction of the longest working member of the L.A. County fair at the age of 80, though her greatest working achievement was being an amazing mom, raising her 5 children with unconditional love. Dyan will be forever cherished by her faithful, loving husband Jack Lancaster. As childhood sweethearts they began their journey together. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage and hand holding. Their children include Mark Lancaster (Jama), Kathleen MacGregor (Dirk), Jacklyn Taylor (Philip), Kimberly Miller (Keith) and Michael Bryan. Further blessings include 12 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. Dyan leaves numerous nephews & nieces who loved her deeply along with her surviving sisters, Stephanie, Tammy, Monica and brother Dennis. Dyan had an extraordinary & unbreakable faith in God which provided an incredible inspiration to her family. Jack & Dyan enjoyed traveling and found the island of Maui to be their slice of heaven on earth. Sharing a Hawaiian sunset while holding hands with the love of her life always made her beautiful blue eyes sparkle even more. Dyan will be missed immensely but we know, in God's perfect timing, we will see her again. A funeral mass celebrating a joyous life will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Upland, CA on 11/13 at 10am.





