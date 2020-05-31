JOYCE E BAYUS March 21, 1931 May 23, 2020 Joyce Bayus, a longtime resident of San Bernardino, passed away 5/23/2020 at Canyon Valley Memory Care in Green Valley, Arizona. Joyce worked as a medical biller for various doctors for over 20 years. She is survived by her three children Jan Seeds of San Bernardino, John Reppond of Vail, Arizona and Mark Bayus of Ohio City, Ohio, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Peter Bayus, There will be no services.





