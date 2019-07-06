|
E. J. (Red) Philippi-Ranciglio Red was born Feb. 26, 1940, died July 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband Alex Ranciglio, children Rodney Marquardt, Pamala (Marquardt) Miller, and Kanu Mendoza; sisters Dona (Philippi) Burt and Helen (Philippi) Davis; grandchildren Christina (Marquardt) Ancira, Stephanie (Marquardt) Blacksher, and Rex Miller; great-grandchildren, Caden, Ashlyn, Sadie and Vivian. She was a missionary to former iron-curtain countries, hospital chaplain, friend and mentor to all she met. Memorial service will be at 11:00 am on August 3, 2019 at First Congregation Church in Redlands. In lieu of flowers please make gifts to the National MS Society.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from July 6 to July 14, 2019