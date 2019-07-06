Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Congregational Church
2 W Olive Ave
Redlands, CA 92373
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregation Church
Redlands, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Philippi-Ranciglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. J. (Red) Philippi-Ranciglio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. J. (Red) Philippi-Ranciglio Obituary
E. J. (Red) Philippi-Ranciglio Red was born Feb. 26, 1940, died July 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband Alex Ranciglio, children Rodney Marquardt, Pamala (Marquardt) Miller, and Kanu Mendoza; sisters Dona (Philippi) Burt and Helen (Philippi) Davis; grandchildren Christina (Marquardt) Ancira, Stephanie (Marquardt) Blacksher, and Rex Miller; great-grandchildren, Caden, Ashlyn, Sadie and Vivian. She was a missionary to former iron-curtain countries, hospital chaplain, friend and mentor to all she met. Memorial service will be at 11:00 am on August 3, 2019 at First Congregation Church in Redlands. In lieu of flowers please make gifts to the National MS Society.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from July 6 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.