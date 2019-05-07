|
E. MICHAEL REICH La Verne, CA May 31, 1947April 19, 2019 Michael passed away on Good Friday at Pomona Valley Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. His wife and daughter were by his side. Mike was born in Tacoma, WA. The family moved to CA in the mid-sixties. Mike graduated from Azusa High and Citrus College. Mike served in the Army during the Vietnam era. He was employed by the DuPont Co. and PacBell. In retirement he spent many happy days riding his motorcycle, going on adventures with his family, and simply enjoying life. He will be remembered for his quick smile, good humor, and easy laugh. Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marcia; daughter, Kelly Ruiz; and son-in-law George Ruiz. Services pending at Riverside Nat'l Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 7, 2019