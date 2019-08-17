|
EARL ALBERT ENGLISH 1/11/1928 - 8/10/2019 Earl Albert English passed away peacefully in Redlands, CA on August 10, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut. At the age of 17 he joined the Navy and sailed the world during WWII. He settled in CA when his family migrated from the East Coast. His family opened John's BBQ restaurant in San Bernardino and knew the original McDonald's brothers. He started a family and settled in Rialto, working for Kaiser Steel until he retired. He loved fishing, hunting, horse racing, and spending time with family. He was handsome, charming, and had a sense of humor. He is survived by his 2 daughters: Laura Messmore, and Jonni Borg, 6 grandchildren: Scott Borg, Kyle Borg, David Borg, Dana Messmore, Mitchell Messmore and Julia Messmore, 5 great grandchildren, his ex-wife Norma English, his brother Philip English, and numerous nieces and nephews. When asked how he was, he would often say "Still sailing the ship." Now he is sailing in heaven. Graveside services: Thursday, 8/22/2019 @ 1:00pm at Montecito Memorial Park.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 17, 2019