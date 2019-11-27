|
|
09-18-1949 - 11-20-2019 Edna Schwenka was born in Odenton, Maryland on September 18, 1949. She passed away at home on November 20, 2019 in Piedmont, South Dakota. She is our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend. She is survived by her loving husband Ron Schwenka; step-daughter Julie Schwenka; her four children: Shannon Cardillo and spouse Nathan, Robert Anderson, Sheli Placencia and spouse Joe and Sherlyn Paz and spouse Kenny. Three beautiful Granddaughters: Katelyn Cardillo, Mackenzie Paz and Jasmine Placencia; two great granddaughters that she adored: Skyla and Maci Rodriguez; six siblings and several nieces and nephews. She retired from San Bernardino City Attorney's office in 2012 after 15 years of service. Shortly after she retired she moved with her husband to the Black Hills in South Dakota, where they enjoyed going on motorcycle rides, concerts and just being together. She was loved by so many people and will be missed dearly. Services are scheduled to be held at the Black Hills Harley Davidson dealership on December 15, 2019. Her children will have a celebration of life ceremony in Califonia. Date is pending at this time.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 27, 2019