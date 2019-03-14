Home

EDNA TURNER FAHLER Edna Turner Fahler, 88 of Los Angeles peacefully passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in Glendale, CA. Fahler a native of Glendale, CA, lived in San Bernardino 27 years. She was a graduate of San Bernardino High School and the University of Redlands. She was employed by San Bernardino County in the Personnel Office for 14 years -- last as a Personnel Technician. She is survived by her daughters Louise and Mary, and granddaughter Brianna. Edna was predeceased by her husband, Richard. Funeral services will be performed at Mt. View Cemetery in San Bernardino, CA on Saturday, March 16 at 12 pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 14, 2019
