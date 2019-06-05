|
|
EDWARD T. BALLARD JR. Edward T. Ballard, Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on May 23, 2019. He was 79. Born to Rev. Edward T. Ballard, Sr. and Celestine Ballard in New Orleans, Louisiana, he leaves behind his daughters (Dawna Ballard-Harper and Ursula Michele Ballard-Kelleman), granddaughter (Lela Day Harper), sisters (Veatrice Jews, Wilma Ballard, Esther Wiltz), and brother (Abner Ballard). He goes on to be with his parents and two sisters (Gloria Ballard and Carole Glover). A life celebration will be held Thursday, June 6th at The Grove Community Church in Riverside, California. Viewing will begin at 10am prior to the memorial service at 11am. Interment at Riverside National Cemetery at 1pm followed by repast at The Grove.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 5, 2019