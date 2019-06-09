|
5/23/1946 - 5/29/2019 Eddie Duran was born May 23 1946 and passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. Eddie was married to Ida Duran for 24 years. He is survived by his four children Sandy, Tracy, Shannon and Kenny; two step children Dana and Art; and grandchildren who loved him and friends who will miss him. Eddie spent 20 years with the CHP as an Auto technician. Memorial service will be on June 14 from 1pm-3pm Montecito Cypress Chapel 24145 Barton Rd., Loma Linda, Ca.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 9, 2019