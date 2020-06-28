Oceanside, California- Edward J. Tubiola, died of heart failure on June 17, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1938 in Rochester, New York, to Peter T and Loraine "Patricia" (Thomas) Tubiola. Edward and his family moved to San Bernardino in 1946 where he and his sister went to school. Edward was the former "Cardinal City Mayor" at San Bernardino High School, and he graduated in 1956. Following graduation, he went on to USC and ultimately graduated from San Diego State University in 1964. Edward taught school in San Diego and San Bernardino, CA. He later went on to own a catering business in San Bernardino as cooking was his passion. Edward is survived by his wife, Frances Ann (Jones) Tubiola. They celebrated their 20th anniversary last November. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Shirley (Tubiola-Kline) Polizzi. Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a daughter Debbi E. (DiPierro) Taylor. From his second wife Patricia (Nally) Tubiola, children include Alicia E. Tubiola and Anthony T. Tubiola. Surviving stepchildren include Karen E. (Van Osdel) Shatafian, Shane T. Knuckles, Graham P. Knuckles along with four step-grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in the future in Oceanside with date to be determined. Please send information request to francestubiola@yahoo.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store