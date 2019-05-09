|
EDWARD SALAZAR June 9, 1946 - March 24, 2019 Eddie "Ram" Salazar, 73, passed peacefully in his sleep on March 24, 2019. A life long resident of Colton, CA and Grand Terrace, CA communities, Eddie served his country during the Vietnam War with the 1st Cavalry Division of the U.S. Army, earning his Airborne medal as a paratrooper. After his discharge, Eddie worked and later retired from the CA Dept of Corrections, Chino. Predeceased by his parents, Nicasio and Ernestina Salazar, and his siblings, Ricardo, Albert, Beatrice and Alex Salazar, Eddie is survived by his sister Natalie Gomez, sons, Eddie L. Salazar, Eddie M. Salazar, Nicasio Salazar, daughter Lisa Valencia, and grandchildren Andrew and Aaron Salazar, and Zoey Valencia. Services are scheduled at 10:00 am Friday, May 10th at San Salvador Catholic Church in Colton, beginning with a rosary, followed by a funeral mass. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at the Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 9, 2019