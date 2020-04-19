|
Wilma Elaine Williams W. Elaine Williams, born July 7, 1930 died peacefully on April 9, 2020, due to complications of injuries sustained in a fall. Elaine spent most of her childhood growing up 1/4 in Fontana, and all of her adult life in San Bernardino. For many years she was manager of Blair's Toys, and when it became Golden Valley Medical, she continued working there in customer service until she retired. Elaine was an excellent seamstress who made all her own clothes. She also enjoyed bowling weekly with the same group of friends, and working in the yard. Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Floyd Williams, and is survived by two daughters, Diana Fletcher and Lori Fletcher, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, service will be limited to immediate family and there will be no public service at this time.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 19, 2020