ELEANOR JANET JACINTO Eleanor Janet Jacinto, age 89, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease on March 25th, 2019. Eleanor was born September 9th, 1929 to Frank and Lottie Sylvia in Santa Clara, California. She is predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Melvin and Raymond Sylvia. When she married in 1948, she made a home in Redlands where she raised her family, was a member of Sacred Heart Church, now Holy Name of Jesus, and the Portuguese-American Club in Mentone. Eleanor also resided for many years in Atascadero, California where she served on the Altar Society of St. Williams Catholic Church. Inspired by her interest in caring for others, she completed the Certified Nursing Attendant program in 1968 at Redlands Adult School. Eleanor was talented at sewing, knitting, crocheting and enjoyed playing the piano "by ear." She loved gardening and tending to her bird feeders. And Eleanor also became more adventurous in her later years when she and a companion took motorcycle trips and flew a single-engine Cessna to the Alaska Yukon. She returned to Redlands in 2014, living at Redlands Home Senior Living. For the last 4 years Eleanor was a resident at Miravilla Care Center in Cherry valley. We express our thanks and deepest appreciation to our "Miravilla Family"- her caregivers, activities coordinators, and the entire staff for unwavering support. It is in this loving environment where Eleanor enjoyed many activities, especially Bingo, attending their festive monthly parties, and feeding the goats, sheep, donkeys, and chickens during walks around the surrounding farm. She will be sadly missed by all those who took care of her, Atascadero friends Carley Gaede and Margaret Krueger, and her surviving family; daughters Jan McKee (Roy) of Atascadero, Gail Kramer (Dennis) and Nancy Hamlin (Jim) of Redlands. Grandchildren Anne McKee Reed (Ken) and Dennis Kramer, Jr. (Traci) of Beaverton Oregon, Ryan McKee (Courtney) of Arroyo Grande, J.P. Hamlin (Nikki) of Poway, Tim Hamlin (Erica), Wayne Kramer (Stephanie) of Redlands. Great-grandchildren Evelyn and Blake Reed, Caitlin Kramer of Beaverton Oregon, Harrison, Madilyn, and Preston Kramer of Redlands. Viewing and Rosary will be held at Thursday, April 4th at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 115 W. Olive Ave., Redlands at 11:30am Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. will be followed by Graveside Service at 2:00p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1540 Alessandro Rd., Redlands. Donations in her memory may be made to Miravilla Care Center, 9246 Avenida Miravilla, Cherry Valley, CA 92223-3835
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 2, 2019