Celebrating the Life of ELEANOR JASSO Sunrise: May 29, 1931 Sunset: November 23, 2020 Loving mother of five to Beatrice, Irma, Sylvia, Loretta and Robert. Proud grandmother of 10 grand- children and 17 great grandchildren. She worked as a waitress for 25 years and volunteered her time at St. Bernardine's Hospital as a pink lady in her later years. Eleanor was a vibrant loving mother who put her family first and had a great love for the lord. She never let one visit go by with her family members or loved ones without giving them a blessing goodbye while saying I'll see you again, God is willing. All though she will be greatly missed by her family she has left behind with them the greatest gift one can have and that was the love of the lord. We love you always Momma, Grandma. Services: December 8, 2020 @ 2pm Live streamed from the Bobbitt Memorial Chapel Facebook page.





