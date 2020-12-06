1/2
Eleanor Jasso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celebrating the Life of ELEANOR JASSO Sunrise: May 29, 1931 Sunset: November 23, 2020 Loving mother of five to Beatrice, Irma, Sylvia, Loretta and Robert. Proud grandmother of 10 grand- children and 17 great grandchildren. She worked as a waitress for 25 years and volunteered her time at St. Bernardine's Hospital as a pink lady in her later years. Eleanor was a vibrant loving mother who put her family first and had a great love for the lord. She never let one visit go by with her family members or loved ones without giving them a blessing goodbye while saying I'll see you again, God is willing. All though she will be greatly missed by her family she has left behind with them the greatest gift one can have and that was the love of the lord. We love you always Momma, Grandma. Services: December 8, 2020 @ 2pm Live streamed from the Bobbitt Memorial Chapel Facebook page.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved