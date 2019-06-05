Home

05/14/1928 - 05/31/2019 Eleanor Strait (Tiny) 91, passed away peacefully at the Villas on May 31. She is survived by her son Bill Faust (Carol), daughter Sharon Bowers (Gary), 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, Clark brothers Ken, Butch, Larry, and Gus: sisters Dorothy Fulner and Nancy Moja. There will be a prayer service at 2:00 at Our Lady of the Rosary 2525 N. Aroowhead. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . A special thanks to Ken and Rachel Clark and the staff at the Villas for their loving care.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 5, 2019
