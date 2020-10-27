Elizabeth ("Betty") Kase 02/14/1927 - 10/09/2020 Betty Kase, of Riverside, CA, passed away on October 9, 2020 at age 93. Born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Betty was raised in Cleveland, Ohio and married John Charles Kase on September 10, 1949. Betty and John were first generation Americans born to immigrant parents from Czechoslovakia. Betty and John moved from Cleveland to Rialto, CA in 1957 when John's employer BF Goodrich transferred its aerospace operations from Cleveland to Rialto. Betty was actively involved in painting and in teaching art. She was a member of the Riverside Art Center, the Arlington Art Association, and the Rialto Women's Club. She was a spouse member of Mended Heart Inc. and a member of the Inland Valley American Slovak Association. Betty also was a deacon at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Rialto. She and husband John were actively involved in the church choir for many years. As a part-time job, she enjoyed baking wedding cakes which she and John delivered and assembled. Betty, John, and her family remained close with her family members in Cleveland. In 1985, she and her husband toured Czechoslovakia following John's retirement. Betty and John retired in Irvine, CA. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She is survived by her daughter Carol Ann Kase of Moreno Valley, CA, her son John Charles Kase, Jr. and his wife Denise of San Gabriel, CA., grandsons James Michael Kase and Arin Oliver Kase, and great-grandson Adam Gutierrez-Kase. She was preceded in death by her husband John. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the American Heart Association
. Ruth Casanova Green Acres Memorial Park & Mortuary 11715 Cedar Ave., Bloomington, CA 92316 909-877-2311, Ruth.Ca
sanova@DignityMemorial.com