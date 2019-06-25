|
ELIZABETH "LISA" PANATTONI Elizabeth "Lisa" Panattoni went home to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family and friends. Lisa was born in Carbondale, PA and moved to California with her husband in 1952. They were married for 36 years. She was the loving mother of 5 children, Paul, Carol, Debbie, Joe and Ubaldo. She was preceded in death by her husband Ubaldo and son Paul. Lisa is survived by two sisters May and Margaret, 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. Donations may be made to Sacred Heart Hospice at 2025 Chicago Ave. #A1, Riverside 92501. Flowers may be sent to Green Acres Memorial Chapel, Bloomington, California. Viewing Wednesday, June 26 from 5pm to 8. Funeral Thursday, June 27 at 9:30 am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 25, 2019