Elizabeth Taylor

March 9, 1941 - August 2, 2020 Elizabeth (Liz) Taylor was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 79. She was one of three daughters born in Kentwood, LA to the late Eugene and Eddie (Mom Bee) Taylor. Elizabeth was formerly married to Rev. Warren Taylor, Sr. who preceded her in death in October 2013. Elizabeth graduated from Mt. San Antonio College with Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degrees. She aspired to help others and committed her life to her career working as a Licensed Psychiatric Nurse and Teacher Assistant for many years. She was a dedicated employee at Lanterman Developmental Center, Pomona, CA for more than 15 years until medically retired. Liz was an excellent cook and spent multiple hours in the kitchen creating dishes like her famous creole gumbo and home-made chicken and dumplings. Faith, family, food, and friends! She loved to spend time with her family and friends, eating, talking, and reminiscing. Elizabeth was a prayer warrior who looked forward to Sunday morning church service and she was an active choir member who supported church activities in every way. Liz also enjoyed reading, writing and articulating her thoughts. She never grew tired of sharing her wisdom and knowledge with others. Liz was preceded in death by her sister, Daisy Lackings, and is survived by her sister, Lula Mae Kent. Elizabeth was the devoted mother of six children: Warren Taylor, Jr., Antonio Eugene Taylor, Wanda Taylor (the late George) Yamasaki, Craig Taylor, Colonel (Retired) Cheryl Taylor (Jerome) Whitehead and Denise Maria Taylor. She was the beloved grandmother and affectionally called "Sweetie Pie" by her six grandchildren, Carol Rodriguez, Kayla and Caleb Whitehead, Elizabeth and Damien Yamasaki, and Wyesha Monique Taylor, as well as the great grandmother of Kywan Grisby and Eneegua Taylor. She also leaves to mourn a host of other relatives, church family and friends. Homegoing service to be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Professional Services entrusted to Todd Memorial Chapel, 570 N. Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767; (909) 622-1217.





