ELVIE (ELVIRA) JULIA BLASICK After a long, happy, productive, and meaningful life, Elvie Blasick passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 96. She lives on in the hearts of those for whom she set an incredible example of resilience, kindness, and love. Elvie was born as Elvira Julia Skavich on May 7, 1923 in the Slovenian neighborhood of old Chicago. Elvie had many great friends who came to visit the Skavich family on a regular basis once they moved to Willow Springs just outside of Chicago where they operated the Red Gate picnic grove/dance hall/restaurant/bar. In 1945, they relocated to Fontana as the Willow Springs property had been taken over by the government to support the war effort. After moving to Fontana, Elvie became involved in the local Slovenian community where she met and married Chuck Blasick and they began to raise their family. Elvie and Chuck were active members of the SNPJ (Slovene Hall) for many decades. Elvie also went to work after her last child was born and had a happy 25-year career working in the Fontana school district as a cook and teacher's aide. Chuck passed away in 1980, after which Elvie continued on with a long life at the family farm in Fontana. Elvie loved being with people and had innumerable friendships, many of them lasting for decades. She got along with everybody, and she said she was never bored as long as she had someone to talk to. She loved dancing and was always up for a polka, a waltz, or big-band dancing. She taught her daughter and sons to dance and she even danced with her grandsons at her 95th birthday party. Elvie loved to travel including numerous trips across the USA and onto Europe and Slovenia several times. Mom never slowed down and loved to stay up to the end of the evening so as not to miss any fun times. Mom never missed a good time! Left to cherish her memory are her children: Charlene Spencer (and Gary), Chuck (Robb) Blasick (and Diane), Don Blasick (and Claudia); grandchildren: Tony Blasick (and Chrissy) and Jeff Blasick (and Stephanie); and four dear great-grandchildren: Christian, Luke, Sammy, and Amelia. We invite you to join us to give thanks for her rich life and the memories she has left us. Visitation hours will be 12pm to 2pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ingold Funeral & Cremation in Fontana with a funeral service beginning at 2pm. Reception will follow at the Slovene Hall.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 22, 2020