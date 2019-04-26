|
Don Emery Brady August 16, 1930 April 23, 2019 Don Brady, 88, passed away on April 23, 2019 in Pomona, CA with his family by his side. He was borne in Phenix, Missouri to Millard and Lucy Brady and was the middle child of 3. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Merle Brady. He is also survived by his son Jim Brady of Fontana and his fiance Jana Snook; his daughter Carrie Gram and her husband Dennis Gram of Alta Loma; granddaughters Colleen Gram of Alta Loma; Sarah Wells and her husband Tim Wells of Upland; Allyson Larson and wife Holly Larson of Pflugerville, TX; Tara Fitzgerald and husband Eric Fitzgerald of Conroe, TX; and great-grandchildren Logan Wells and Brady Wells. He is also survived by his sister Glynna Rabun and husband Don Rabun of Lake Elsinore. He was preceeded by his sister Betty Colvin and her husband Evert Colvin of Pomona. He served two years in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He was also a contractor with his father (M.E. Brady & Son). He worked for 26 years as a maintenance superintendent at Quaker Chemical Corp. in Pomona, CA before retiring in 1993. He took up golf and played several times a week for many years. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends. Viewing will be held at Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona on Sunday April 28, 2019 from 5-8pm. Services will be held at Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona on Monday April 29, 2019 at 11am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 26, 2019