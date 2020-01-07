|
|
November 18, 1931 - December 31, 2019 Emil Torkar, former Chino, CA resident, passed away on December 31, 2019. He resided in Chino for 33 years and served several years on the Chino Planning Commission. After graduating from DuPaul University, he served our country in the United States Army. He spent his entire professional career working for Andrew Corporation, retiring as President in August 1995. He is survived by his wife Polly, daughters Karen and Suzanne and grandson Travis. Emil resided in Carlsbad, CA. He was 88. Services will be held January 8, 2020 at 1:30pm at the Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 7, 2020