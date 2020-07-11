1/1
August 1, 1934 - June 8, 2020 Emily Jean Snyder, 85, a long time resident of San Bernardino, CA, passed away on June 8, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1934 in Glen Rogers, West Virginia to James and Bertha (Merriweather) Thomas. She attended schools in West Virginia, graduating from Aracoma High School in Logan, WV in 1952. She pursued her life's dream of becoming a Registered Nurse by attending and graduating from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Clarksburg, WV in 1955. Continuing her education, she received a Vocational Teacher's credential from California State University, and her Mental Health Nursing certification from the American Nurses Association. Emily was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years. Her career included employment with Waterman Nursing Home, San Bernardino County Hospital, San Bernardino Valley College (Instructor), and Patton State Hospital where she worked for 24 years. She accomplished this while raising three children, most of the time as a single mother. Emily retired from nursing in 1998, enjoying time with her children, grandchildren and friends; crocheting, writing and reading poems, as well as doing word puzzles and Sudoku. Emily was preceded in death by her parents and brother James Thomas. She leaves to celebrate her life three children Walter T. Snyder (Stephanie) of Highland, CA, Pamela Snyder Edwards (LeRoy) of Blacklick, OH, and Paula J. Snyder (Kevin Cameron) of Claremont, CA, - her brother, Fred Thomas of Dayton, OH, her six grandchildren Walt Snyder, Kaila Snyder Walker, Tayler White, Garrett White, Haliegh Snyder, Jared Snyder, and two great grandchildren Juniper and Jameson Walker. Private services were held on June 22 at Mt. View Mortuary and Cemetery. Interment at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary. Charitable donations in honor of Emily may be sent to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Mom, Grandma Emily We love you and you will be forever in our hearts.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 11, 2020.
