EMILY P. KLINE Emily passed away on September 14, 2019 at her home in Highland, California at the age of 95. A loving mother and homemaker, Emily was a remarkable cook and enjoyed entertaining her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She cherished visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren, summers bringing joyful memories of watching everyone swimming and just having a good time. She was an active member of Del Rosa United Methodist Church for many years where she was loved and admired. Emily is survived by her daughters, Susan Kline of Springfield, Oregon and her husband Tom and Vicki Hamner of Highland, California. 3 Grandchildren, Mike Deegan and wife Emily of Portland, Oregon, John Deegan and wife Lauren from Eugene, Oregon and Emily Cullen of Huntington Beach, California, 3 Great Grandchildren, Colin, Josie and Charlie. A Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date. Interment will be private. Condolences may be left on Emily's Memorial Page, please visit www.bobbittchapel.com.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 25, 2019