EMMA LOU BARROWS Emma Lou went home to be with her Lord on June 24, 2019 at the age of 94 while surrounded by family and close friends. She was born and raised in Ohio. After graduating from high school, she moved to West Virginia where she met and fell in love with Paul Barrows whom she married in 1944. Emma, Paul and their daughter Sandra moved to Southern California in 1950. Soon after, they started a bookkeeping and tax preparation business which Emma continued to run after her husband's death. At age 91, she retired and began to focus more on her other interests including playing Bridge, attending local theatre productions, cooking, participating in TOPS at the Highland Senior Center, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in San Bernardino for 50 years and a member of New Beginnings United Methodist Church-North Campus for the remaining 15 years of her life. Emma will be greatly missed by all those who knew her and were blessed to experience her loyalty, determination, and sharp mind. She leaves behind a brother, Richard Sheets of Ohio, her daughter Sandra Brasher of Highland, and her granddaughter Natalie Brasher of Redlands as well as nephews, cousins, and many close friends. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 22 at 10 am at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Beginnings United Methodist Church-North Campus (formerly named Del Rosa UMC) or to a .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 21, 2019