Enid Alta Feistner Enid was born August 14, 1935 in Canada and passed away September 10, 2019 in Yucaipa, California. Enid loved to read and was an avid baker, cook and chef; she loved to cook for her family and friends. Enid was a long-time member of the American Legion. Enid was passionate about raising her family and devoted her life entirely to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Enid is survived by her children Gene, Arnold, Wanda, Allen, Malinda (Maggie), Angela, Landis, Chris, Julie, Glen, #12, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her sister Gladys and brother Loomis. Enid is preceded in death by her husband, Landis Ralph Feistner and daughter Brenda. A committal service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:01 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, California 92518. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post #421 at 28309 Highland Ave., Highland, CA 92346 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12-4 pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 18, 2019