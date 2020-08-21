Ethelda Hershey

May 2, 1924 - August 12, 2020 Ethelda Irene Hershey, 96, of Upland, California, went home to be with the LORD last week. She passed away August 12, 2020, at home, in the loving care of her daughter, Gail, and son-in-law, Jaime-- as well as hospice care during the last two weeks-- following a relatively brief illness. Ethelda was born in Detroit, Kansas, on May 2, 1924, to Carl and Esther Derrick. She had two brothers, Virgil and Ron, and a sister, Marilyn--all of whom married and had children. All of Ethelda's siblings and their spouses preceded her in death. Ethelda graduated in 1941 from Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman, Kansas. She first came to California for a visit in December 1941, and later returned to California to stay in August 1942. She attended Beulah College in Upland from 1942-1943, and also regularly attended the Upland Brethren in Christ Church. It was during this time that she met and fell in love with her future husband, Paul Everett Hershey. They were married on October 10, 1946, at the Upland Brethren in Christ Church, a few months after Paul returned from 27 months in the Navy. During his time in the military, Ethelda and Paul corresponded frequently, and she saved all of the letters and cards he sent her. Prior to marriage, Ethelda worked for a period of time at The Apple Pie Cafe in downtown Upland, and as a cook and nanny for a few families in the local area. It was during this time she perfected her cooking skills, and she made countless delicious meals for her family and friends through the years to come. Paul would especially rave about her lemon meringue pie. She also was a great seamstress, making cute outfits-- especially "matching" dresses in beautiful fabrics for the "women" in the family. Ethelda and Paul raised three children --Susan Ann, Gail Marie, and David Paul--and were active members of Temple Baptist Church in Ontario for many years. Later, Paul and Ethelda attended Lighthouse Baptist Church in LaVerne. Ethelda and Paul were married almost 57 years when Paul passed away in 2003. Ethelda continued to surround herself with family and friends, and kept active with cooking, gardening, reading, church activities, and charitable giving to a wide variety of missionary and Christian organizations. She is survived by her children, Susan Rittenour of Loma Linda; Gail Clarke-Rodriguez (& husband, Jaime) of Upland; David Hershey (& wife, Carla Rasmussen-Hershey) of Upland; one granddaughter, Danelle Sullivan (& husband, Christian) of Highland; one grandson, Ben Clarke of Pomona; one great-granddaughter, Christina Schippnick, of Highland; one nephew and two nieces. Stone Funeral Home, Upland, is in charge of arrangements. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2600 White Ave., LaVerne, CA 91750. Please designate "For missions work in Israel", as Ethelda had a special heart for the people of Israel.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store