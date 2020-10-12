ETTA CATHERINE WILLS Age 97, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020. Born on February 12, 1923 in Mason City, Iowa, Etta was a long-time resident of San Bernardino, CA and a member of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Etta was preceded in death by her husband, Richard. She is survived by her niece Betty Lou (Jim) Pagilia of Atascadero, CA along with great nieces also of California. Also surviving her are her cousins from Iowa. She leaves behind her special friends Mary Lou Martin, Steve Wade, and Kelcey and Nicole Burton all of San Bernardino. A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 6pm at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave. San Bernardino. A graveside service will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store