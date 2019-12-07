|
|
EUGENE P. ROCHE Age 83, of Wymore, NE, passed away at his home on November 30, 2019. He was born in Omaha on March 13, 1936 to John Vincent and Marion (Dierks) Roche. He served his country in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962. Gene was a Machinist and Mechanical Foreman for the Union Pacific Railroad from 1970 to 1997. He was a resident of San Bernardino, California from 1973 to 2005. After his retirement from the railroad, he became a handyman for Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in San Bernardino. He moved to Wymore, Nebraska in 2005. Gene was a member of the Union Pacific Junior Oldtimers, coached little league, was a Boy Scout leader, and was a Eucharistic Minister for the Catholic Church. He enjoyed watching Husker football when they won. He loved his kids, especially his grandkids. He was a devoted grandfather and attended countless soccer, baseball, and football games. He was always at dancing and singing performances and attended every milestone event for his grandchildren. He was passionate about the Catholic Church and devoted his life to God. Survivors include sons, Michael Roche and wife, Rebecca of Highland, California, and Mark Roche of San Bernardino, California; grandchildren, Michael Patrick Roche, II and wife Kathryn, and Kaitlin Roche; 1 great grandchild on the way; brothers, Ronald Roche and Donald Roche; sister, Mary Ann Huey and husband Rick; several nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Roche and Joanne Roche. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore, Nebraska. Burial will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Wood River, Nebraska with military honors rendered by the United States Army. Visitation at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Sunday, December 8th. A memorial has been established to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul of Beatrice with the funeral home in charge. A full obituary is available at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 7, 2019