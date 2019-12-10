Home

Eusebio Romo

Eusebio Romo Obituary
09/26/1937 - 11/17/2019 Eusebio Sipriano Romo passed away on November 17, 2019. He was the youngest of eight (8) siblings and was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico on September 26, 1937. His family migrated to California from New Mexico. He worked for the FMC/JBT Corporation; Citrus Division in Riverside for 50 years, his title was sales manager. Eusebio is survived by his wife, Laura; three (3) daughters; Alice Fuerte, Catherine Spencer, and Irene Romo; three (3) sons, Rudy Romo and Michael Romo, preceded in death; Phil Romo; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two (2) sisters, Nati and Linda. A welcome to eternal life service is scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Life Bible Fellowship Church, 2426 N. Euclid Avenue, Upland, CA, 91784.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 10, 2019
