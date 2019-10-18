|
EVELYN A. RYAN Evelyn entered the world in Des Moines, Iowa on April 22, 1927 and passed peacefully October 1, 2019. She worked for Western Union and was co-owner of Modern Cleaners in Chino. She moved to San Antonio Heights in 1978 and enjoyed spending her time being "Mom" to hundreds of stray and rescue dogs and cats that continued to the age of 91. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, family, friends, and her animals. She was pre-deceased by her brother James Ryan and nephew Steven Ryan. She is survived by her nephew, Michael Ryan (Sheila), sister-in-law Cheri Ryan, Karen Ryan, and many extended family members. She will be missed by all who knew her as she was a friend for life. Services will be at Bellevue Mausoleum West End Chapel, 1240 W. G, Ontario on October 21st at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to any animal rescue or shelter would make her smile.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 18, 2019