Stone Funeral Home
355 East 9th Street
Upland, CA 91786
(909) 982-1369
Evelyn Bert
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Stone Funeral Home
355 East 9th Street
Upland, CA 91786
Evelyn "Faye" Bert


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn "Faye" Bert Obituary
May 24, 1922 - February 2, 2019 Faye Bert was born on May 24, 1922 in Union Ohio to James E Foreman and Iva Mae (Arnett) Foreman. She had one older brother, Robert Foreman, who passed away before her. Faye met her future husband Dwight Bert at Messiah College in Grantham Pennsylvania. Faye and Dwight were married on May 25th, 1943 in Colorado Springs, Colorado while Dwight was in the Army. Her parents insisted that Faye be 21 years old before she could marry so she waited until the day after she turned 21. After the war Faye and Dwight settled down in Upland California and lived there the rest of their lives. She was a spiritual woman and was a member of the Upland Brethren in Christ church for many years. In the late 1980's Faye and Dwight started attending the Alta Loma Brethren in Christ Church and continued there until her passing. Both Faye and Dwight were actively involved in the church as well as the city of Upland for all their adult lives. She was the first female board member on the Azusa Pacific College board of trustees. Faye and Dwight had two sons, Theodore E. Bert (Suzi) and Joseph F. Bert (Cindy). She had three grandchildren, Dwight R. Bert, Ryan McKee (Lori), and Analee McKee Olufson (Brian). She also had four great-grandchildren, Skyllar Courter, Erich McKee, Dylan Olufson, and Hunter Olufson. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert and her husband Dwight. Special consideration due to Raquel and Antonio Tuazon and son Lee, Teresa and Yolanda Gross, and Benjamin Rocha. Raquel moved in with Faye and Dwight in 1973 in order to attend Chaffey College and lived with them for approximately 10 years until she married Antonio and was part of the family. Teresa and Yolanda Gross helped Faye around the house for years and took excellent care of Faye during her last months. Benjamin Rocha worked for Dwight and Faye for over 30 years and helped with her care at the end. A memorial service for Faye will be held on February 13th at 10:30 AM. The memorial will be at Stone Funeral Home in Upland Stone Funeral Home 355 E. 9th Street Upland, CA 91786 909-982-1369 WL00189040-image-1.jpg
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
