EVERETTE E. (GENE) CRANFORD CMSGT (E-9) Everette E. (Gene) Cranford CMSgt (E-9) of San Bernardino passed away on March 4,2019. Gene was born in China Grove, North Carolina to Ethel and Adam Cranford on October 28, 1931. He served in the United States Air Force for 30 years from 1950 to 1981. While in the Air Force he met many friends serving as a Flight Engineer on the KC-97, VC97 and C-141's. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was with the 63rd MAW when he retired and he spent many years in SAC. He accrued 11,500 flying hours in his support of the Air Force mission worldwide. He also completed his BA from Southern Illinois University. He loved his family which started with marrying Peggy Coleman on December 25, 1951 and they were blessed with 67 years together. Their family grew with their two daughters Peggy Jean Korny (Nick) of Chicopee, MA and Vickie Cranford- Lonquich (Paul) of Santa Clarita,CA. Gene adored their five grandchildren Shannon Murdza (Robert), Nicholas Korny (Ashlee), Brian Lonquich (Erica), Blake Lonquich and Brianna Lonquich as well as their four great grandchildren, Brennan and Leeann Murdza and Abigayle and Madelyn Korny. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews in his home state of North Carolina. Gene was involved in many service organizations such as Elks Lodge 836 in San Bernardino and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12. He also remained active in his squadron monthly meetings. A memorial service will be provided at San Bernardino Elks Lodge on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:30am followed by a Military Honors internment at Riverside National Cemetery at 2:15 A reception will follow at the San Bernardino Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to San Bernardino Elks #836 or DAVA Unit 12.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019