Age 78, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, died on October 12, 2020 of natural causes. Fairalee was born in Donaldsonville, Louisiana on October 1, 1942 to Maxime and Mary Dugas. Fairalee graduated from San Gabriel Mission Catholic High School in San Gabriel, California and lived in nearby El Sereno through her teen years where she met her beloved husband, Leonello. They married in 1960 and raised two daughters in their 41 years together. Fairalee began her career as a secretary with Los Angeles Water and Power, paused to raise their two daughters, and resumed her career with Lewis Homes in Upland where she worked as an overhead bookkeeper for 20 years. During her years raising her children, she was continually active as a volunteer at All Souls Church and School in Alhambra, Girl Scouts, and with the Bonita High Chamber Singers in La Verne. She made lasting friends along her life journey and was known for her wonderful laugh, sense of humor, and loving positive spirit. Fairalee is survived by two daughters Lisa Ritchie and her husband Bill; Tammy Lapp and her husband Bill; three grandchildren Amy Ritchie O'Loughlin and her husband Dustin, Steven Ritchie, and Katherine Lapp; two great-grandchildren Drake O'Loughlin and Avree O'Loughlin; one brother Paul Dugas and sister-in-law Camille; niece Reine Bouton and nephew Pio Dugas; and numerous cousins and friends. A private service will be held in Northern California with immediate family. Masses were held at St. Peter & St. Paul and St. George the weekend of October 16th. The family has decided to host a Celebration of Life next year welcoming all family and friends to come together and share stories once pandemic restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.