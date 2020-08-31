Farriel Joseph Dobard passed away August 18, 2020 in Long Beach, California at the age of 85. He was born June 18, 1935 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mr. Dobard is survived by his wife Helen Dobard, daughters Michelle Dobard-Anderson, Lisa Shawakhi, grandson Dr. John Dobard, and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of Farriel's life will be held Wednesday, September 2nd from 2-3 pm at Green Hills Mortuary, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. 90802.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 31, 2020.