1940 - August 14, 2020 Our beloved father & husband, age 80, peacefully passed away at his home in San Bernardino, Ca. Fernando was born in Fromberg, Montana to Fernando Sr & Natalia Nunez. Fernando was raised in San Bernardino, worked in the masonry business, and was a certified welder. He had many artistic abilities including carving and building. Fernando also enjoyed playing his guitar and basketball. He is survived by his wife Jennie Nunez, son Freddy, daughter Michelle, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Fernando is also survived by three of his brothers, Roy, Ruben, and Gabriel Nunez. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lorraine Nunez-Lopez, four brothers, and two sisters. Services for Fernando will be at 10 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E Highland Ave, San Bernardino, 92404.





